Wawa Welcome America 2026: Queen Latifah, Idina Menzel, Eve headline Philadelphia’s 250th

The Brief Wawa Welcome America 2026 will feature Queen Latifah, Idina Menzel, Eve and more for Philadelphia’s 250th anniversary. The National Constitution Center will honor Pope Leo XIV with the Liberty Medal on July 3. New events include Philly Fair 250, expanded concerts, fireworks and free museum days.



Wawa Welcome America, Inc. has announced a star-studded lineup and new events for the 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival, celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary from Juneteenth through July 4 across Philadelphia.

Major headliners and new events for 2026

What we know:

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 04: Guests attend the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert on July 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Wawa Welcome America)

Queen Latifah will headline with The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus on July 2, while Idina Menzel will perform with The Philly Pops on July 3, according to Welcome America, Inc.

Native Philadelphian Eve will headline the Celebration of Black Music Month concert, and Kirk Franklin will lead the Gospel on Independence Concert.

Olga Tañón will headline Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta, and DJ Jazzy Jeff will perform at the Juneteenth Block Party.

Pink Sweat$ will headline the new Philly Fair 250, and Trixie Mattel will host the Philadelphia Orchestra Free Pride Concert and Celebration.

The National Constitution Center will award the 38th annual Liberty Medal to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on July 3, recognizing his work for religious liberty and freedom of conscience.

Pope Leo will accept the medal virtually from the Vatican, with the ceremony livestreamed to Independence Mall.

The festival will introduce Philly Fair 250, a three-day event in the Centennial District from June 20 to June 22, featuring hot air balloon rides, food trucks, performances and fireworks.

The National Liberty Museum will present a life-sized Liberty Bell replica, and local institutions will offer interactive exhibits and family activities.

The schedule includes the Juneteenth Block Party, Five Points Night Market, Kidchella Music Festival, Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta, and the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade.

Free Movie Days and Free Museum Days will return, with details on participating museums to be announced.

"For 35 years, Wawa Welcome America has brought people together in Philadelphia to celebrate the ideals of freedom, liberty and independence that define our nation," said Michael DelBene, President & CEO of Welcome America, Inc. "

As we prepare for an extraordinary year marking America’s 250th anniversary, we are proud to once again deliver the nation’s largest July 4th celebration – one that stretches 16 days from Juneteenth through July 4th and reflects the voices, stories and experiences of all Philadelphians, and all Americans."

"Philadelphia is the birthplace of American democracy, and our city has always known how to celebrate the ideals born here. Welcome America brings residents and visitors together through music, culture, and the unmistakable spirit of Philadelphia," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker.

The festival will also feature the Wawa Foundation Hero Award, with grants for local nonprofits, and five days of giveaways in April, offering $250 gift cards to local businesses.

Expanded access and community focus

The 2026 festival is designed as the largest July 4th celebration in the country, marking a historic milestone with free events, concerts, fireworks and activities for all ages. Organizers say the festival aims to reflect the diversity and spirit of Philadelphia and bring together residents and visitors from across the nation.

The best of Wawa Welcome America 2026

Queen Latifah with The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus (July 2)

Idina Menzel with The Philly Pops (July 3)

Eve at the Celebration of Black Music Month

Kirk Franklin at Gospel on Independence

Olga Tañón at Hispanic Fiesta

DJ Jazzy Jeff at Juneteenth Block Party

Pink Sweat$ at Philly Fair 250

Trixie Mattel at Philadelphia Orchestra Free Pride Concert

What we don't know:

Exact times for some events, the full list of participating museums for Free Museum Days and additional headliners are still to be announced.

Event times and locations may change.