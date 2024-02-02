I-95 CAP Project: Portions of I-95 will close for 36 hours Saturday evening

A portion of I-95 is closing Saturday evening through Monday morning. If you are wondering if it will impact you, here is the information that can help you through the weekend changes.

Beginning Saturday at 6 p.m., through Monday at 5 a.m., all northbound traffic will be detoured off the highway at Exit 20, Columbus Boulevard. Heavy traffic is expected on the surrounding roadways, as traffic exists the highway.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 22, Interstate 676 (the Vine Street Expressway).

PennDOT will begin the process 6 a.m. Saturday, by shutting down one northbound lane between exits 20 and 22. The rest of the closure will happen ahead of the 6 p.m. shutdown Saturday evening.

These ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday:

Ramp to northbound I-95/I-676 from just north of Washington Avenue at Columbus Boulevard.

Ramp to northbound I-95 from Lombard Circle at Columbus Boulevard.

Ramp to northbound I-95 from westbound I-76 from New Jersey/Walt Whitman Bridge.

Ramp to northbound I-95 from Front Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as best they can while crews work on the highway.

The changes are due to the $329 million project to create a nearly 12-acre park at Penn’s Landing over the highway.