E-bike rider dies in Philly crash; neighbors, advocates push for policy

The Brief A man riding an e-bike died at the hospital after crashing into a legally parked vehicle early Saturday morning, according to Philadelphia police. This happened about a week after two teenagers were hospitalized in an e-bike crash in the city. Philadelphia police say it is unclear if speed was a factor in the latest crash.



A man riding an e-bike died at the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a legally parked vehicle, according to Philadelphia police. The incident took place on Stenton Avenue and comes about a week after police say two teenagers were hospitalized, one in critical condition, following an e-bike crash in Cobbs Creek after the rider ignored a stop sign.

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Community concerns raised after recent e-bike incidents

What we know:

Philadelphia police say the man riding the e-bike crashed into a legally parked car early Saturday morning and died afterward at the hospital. Police say they do not currently track e-bike-specific data.

Neighbors have noticed a rise in incidents involving e-bikes as more people start using them.

"Normally you see them they’re going to work, driving sensibly, driving like they got some sense like my dad would’ve said, but then there’s a group of young guys that you may see, they drive just with no regard with how they’re driving," said Harun Reed of Mount Airy.

What they're saying:

Concerns are growing in local neighborhoods about how e-bikes are being used. "It is a dangerous situation," said Reed.

Chris Gale, a volunteer for Philly Bike Action, says the vehicles should not exceed 20 miles per hour, but they often get confused with e-motos, which can go much faster.

"Right now, it kind of feels like the wild west, the rules are very loose,and so it’s really easy to kind of get through stuff, so we want to make sure it’s very simple."

Gale feels there needs to be commonsense legislation around e-bikes. New Jersey recently passed a law requiring registration and insurance for specific types of e-bikes, but Gale would prefer legislation that separates e-bikes into certain categories.

"It’s a great way for people to get around, it helps decongest our cities and traffic, and so we want to encourage more people to get on bikes, and doing a broad spectrum of like, ‘Everybody must do this’ really keeps them from wanting to make that change," says Gale.

How e-bike use and policy are evolving in Philadelphia

By the numbers:

A national review by Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives found that e-bikes do not crash more than traditional bikes. However, emergency visits related to e-bike crashes more than doubled between 2022 and 2024. The review also found that crash-related injuries tend to be more serious for e-bike riders compared to traditional bike riders.

What's next:

So far, the city of Philadelphia has not taken an official stance on e-bikes.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban children under 16 from riding e-scooters, and it remains uncertain if e-bikes would fall under the same restrictions. The legislation is currently under review by the Transportation Committee.

What we don't know:

Police say it is unclear if speed was a factor in the most recent crash. It is not known whether forthcoming legislation in Pennsylvania will apply to e-bikes, as the state committee is still reviewing policy details.

The city's future response to e-bike trends and incidents remains undetermined.