Iconic white horse statue stolen from pedestal along New Jersey highway

A group of New Jersey teens looking to stirrup trouble torn down an iconic horse statue that proudly stood along a local highway for more than 60 years.

White Horse Farms owner Neil Pastore told FOX 29 the decades-old horse statue on White Horse Pike was taken over a month ago on April Fools' Day.

"My sister called me and said the horse blew down, we thought that was the reason for the horse being gone, come to find out afterward it was actually vandalized," Pastore said.

These teens weren't horsing around. The Winslow Township Police Department said they used straps to bring down the statue and hoofed it down the highway in a truck.

"It seemed like it was a little more malicious than a high school prank," Pastore said.

Instead of saddling the teens with criminal charges, police say those involved are only being held responsible for paying for a replacement statue.

"We see the community is upset about it obviously, and I think what we’re going to try to do now is as close as possible replicate what is there and put it back at some point," Pastore said.