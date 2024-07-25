2024 Election: When will Kamala Harris announce her running mate?

With less than a month before delegates gather for the Democratic National Convention, several questions remain unanswered, including who will Kamala Harris choose as her running mate, and when will she make the announcement?

The vice president is in crunch mode to meet party deadlines after kicking off her presidential campaign this past weekend.

She could receive the Democratic nomination in a virtual vote by August 1, which is 18 days before the convention opens on August 19 in Chicago.

When will Harris announce her running mate?

The same process will be used to nominate Harris' pick for vice president by August 7 - just 12 days before the convention.

But will Harris make the highly anticipated announcement prior to the deadline? Data from previous elections point to, yes.

In 2020, Biden announced Harris as his vice presidential selection six days before the convention, while John Edwards was picked by John Kerry 20 days prior.

The survey shows a vast difference in the party's modern presidential nominees compared to those from 1968-1976, who waited until the last day of the convention to make their pick.

Since 1968, running mates have been announced 3–4 days on average before the first day of the DNC.

For Republicans, the announcement was made 1–2 days on average, with Trump selecting J.D. Vance on day one of the RNC this year.

Who is in the running?

With those deadlines quickly approaching, rumors continue to swirl over who Harris may eventually choose as her running mate.

She is currently vetting about a dozen possible candidates, according to the Associated Press.

The reported list includes Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with one candidate not currently in government.

A Pennsylvania poll revealed that Harris could win the election with Gov. Josh Shapiro by her side.

In Pennsylvania, 47 percent of voters said they would vote for Harris if she ran alongside Shapiro. Meanwhile, Trump and Vance received 46 percent of the votes.