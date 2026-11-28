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The Brief The Philadelphia Union staved off elimination on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution in Game 2 of their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. Iloski converted an 86th-minute penalty kick to finally break through against Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, who put together a dominant performance to keep New England alive. Philadelphia outshot New England 26-7 at Subaru Park and will now head to a winner-take-all Game 3 to keep their postseason run going.



Doop! The Philadelphia Union are still alive in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Facing elimination at Subaru Park on Saturday, the Union delivered a relentless performance from the opening whistle to beat the New England Revolution 1-0 and level their Round One Best-of-3 series.

How the Union broke through

Philadelphia came out of the gates blazing and never let up the intensity. The Union completely dictated the attack, piling up 26 total shots, 33 touches inside the opposition box and an expected goals (xG) mark of 2.44 compared to New England's seven shots and 0.63 xG.

Understandably, New England came into Chester looking to sit back, play defensive and protect their series lead in hopes of dragging the match into a penalty shootout. For nearly the entire night, that game plan worked thanks to one man: Matt Turner.

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: Nathan Harriel #26 of Philadelphia Union controls the ball whilst under pressure from Carles Gil #10 of New England Revolution during the 2026 MLS Cup playoff match between Philadelphia Union and New England Revol Expand

The Revolution goalkeeper put in the game of his life, turning away wave after wave of Union chances to earn a 9.2 match rating and frustrate the home crowd for more than 85 minutes.

In the end, it took a penalty of Philadelphia's own to finally crack him. In the 86th minute, Iloski stepped up to the spot and buried the winner to send Subaru Park into a frenzy and keep the Union's season alive.

What's next:

With the series now tied at one game apiece, the Union and Revolution will meet in a decisive, winner-take-all Game 3 to determine who advances in the MLS Cup Playoffs.