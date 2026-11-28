The Brief More than 50 independently owned businesses in Manayunk welcomed holiday shoppers on Nov. 28 for Small Business Saturday. Local spots like Kismet Bagel and Minor Details highlighted how shopping small supports neighborhood entrepreneurs and artists. Manayunk also brought back its Shop Small Passport, giving visitors who collect six stickers a chance to win a prize at the welcome center.



More than 50 small businesses in Manayunk welcomed shoppers Saturday for Small Business Saturday, kicking off the holiday season with a focus on shopping local.

From coffee shops and bakeries to boutiques and specialty stores, shoppers had plenty of options to find unique gifts while supporting independently-owned businesses.

What business owners are saying

For Julianna, a district manager at Kismet Bagel, the day is about more than sales.

"We are a community here. We take care of our people. We like to take care of the community. So everyone coming in helps us to do that," she said.

Kismet Bagel started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a husband-and-wife operation baking bagels in their kitchen. It has since grown to five locations across Philadelphia, the suburbs and New Jersey.

At Minor Details, shoppers can find custom Philadelphia gear made by local artists.

Manager Mercedes says shopping locally helps support the people behind the products.

"When you shop locally, you are supporting someone's passions and dreams," she said.

How the Shop Small Passport works

Manayunk also brought back its Shop Small Passport, encouraging visitors to explore participating businesses.

Shoppers who collect six stickers can turn in their passport at the welcome center for a chance to win a prize.

For shopper Eileen Disman, supporting local businesses is about keeping the community strong.

"They are community. They are here for us, and we are here for them and that's what it's all about," she said.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to support the independently owned businesses that help make neighborhoods like Manayunk unique.