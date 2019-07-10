Injured cat rescued from undercarriage of NJ police SUV

article

A stray injured kitten that lodged itself in the undercarriage of a police SUV has been rescued and should make a full recovery.

North Haledon police say an officer was flagged down Tuesday by a man who had found the kitten in the road. When the man put the cat down to see if it was injured, the frightened animal darted underneath the SUV and got stuck.

The officer was near the town's Public Works Department, so he slowly drove there to get help. The SUV was placed on a lift at the DPW garage, and staffers soon spotted the kitten's black and white paw protruding from the undercarriage.

The cat — named Cuffs by police — was safely removed, and a veterinarian determined it had a broken pelvis that it likely suffered before it got lodged in the SUV.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge is currently assisting with medical care.

The shelter put out a request for donations on Facebook, saying it was over its capacity and over budget.

"Please help us say yes as the kind police and DPW have reached out for our help," the refuge work.

Those interested in donating to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge can do so here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.