Israelis sing from balconies during Passover amid pandemic

With Passover having just started, celebrants across the world have found themselves unable to gather for seders due to COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing guidelines.

In Israel, which is home to nearly 7 million Jewish residents, people are still coming together to celebrate the holiday, even if its from afar.



On April 8, Lisa Zigel captured footage of people in Hod Hasharon, a city just northeast of Tel Aviv, as they sang Passover songs from their balconies. The country was under a Passover curfew which ended at 7 a.m. the next day.

As of April 9, there were just under 10,000 people in Israel who were confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

In other parts of the world, people are finding inventive ways to spend the holiday with their loved ones while social distancing. In Australia, one woman was able to watch and listen as her grandparents sang “Dayenu” over video chat.



