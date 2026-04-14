Philly man charged after Germantown shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

The Brief A man was shot and critically injured Monday evening on Collom Street. Sybree Williams-Rockeymore, 21, was arrested and charged after identifying himself to police. The investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.



Police say a man was shot in the abdomen Monday evening on the unit block of Collom Street and remains in critical condition, with a 21-year-old now facing charges after coming forward to authorities.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 6:31 p.m. Monday and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Investigators say they processed the scene and recovered ballistic evidence, including numerous casings and projectiles, outside the unit block of Collom Street.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene, according to investigators. The area was secured while evidence was collected.

Arrest made after suspect comes forward

Sybree Williams-Rockeymore, 21, of the 200 block of East Queen Lane, identified himself to authorities as being involved in the shooting, police said.

Williams-Rockeymore has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting remains ongoing with the Shooting Investigations Group.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or the relationship between those involved.

The victim’s current condition, beyond being listed as critical, has not been updated.