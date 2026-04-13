West Chester University student killed in car crash near frat house

The Brief Students and community members gathered Monday, April 13, to honor 21-year-old Garrett Nicholas, who was hit and killed by a car near West Chester University. The memorial outside the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house continues to grow as friends remember Nicholas. Authorities have not announced if any charges will be filed against the driver involved.



Students and community members gathered outside the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house on Monday, April 13, to remember Garrett Nicholas, a 21-year-old West Chester University student who was hit and killed by a car over the weekend, according to FOX 29.

Community gathers to remember West Chester University student

What we know:

Nicholas, a junior business management major from Allentown, was struck by a car on the 300 block of South High Street just off campus, according to investigators. He was taken to Paoli Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

"West Chester is definitely feeling this and our fraternity is definitely feeling this," said a West Chester University student. "I had the pleasure of living with him this last year and you’ll never meet a kid like this. The happiest," said Justin Shayew, a junior at West Chester University.

"A happy funny guy all the time, always laughing. Always dancing," said Logan Brown, a junior at West Chester University.

Friends and fraternity brothers described Nicholas as someone who was always positive and uplifting.

"I met him two years ago on this very porch and ever since I met him, it was just hard to be negative around him," said Chuckie Neimann, a junior at West Chester University. "Just a great kid to be around. Someone you strived to be like. We like to say now… be like Garrett," said Neimann.

A steady stream of people left flowers and exchanged hugs at the memorial outside the fraternity house.

"It really sucks losing someone that great. I think because of the person he is, it’s so much harder for all of us. Like why him? He was the nicest kid," said Jimmy Kane, president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. "His time here was short but he definitely played his purpose he showed all of us how to be a true good kind person," said Kane.

Support and resources available for students

West Chester University released a statement reminding students that counseling and support resources are available on campus for anyone who needs help.

A GoFundMe has been started for Nicholas’ family.

The university community continues to mourn the loss, and the memorial outside the fraternity house has grown as more people come to pay their respects.

FOX 29 has reached out to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and West Chester police to learn if any charges will be filed against the driver. As of Monday, April 13, there has been no update on potential charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced if any charges will be filed against the driver involved in the crash. Details about the circumstances of the crash and the identity of the driver have not been released.