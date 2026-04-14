Grays Ferry supermarket reopens as cleanup continues after deadly garage collapse

The Brief Streets and stores near the Grays Ferry parking garage collapse site have reopened nearly a week after the deadly incident. Residents and business owners say the return of the local supermarket and other stores is important for the neighborhood. Some streets remain closed, and it is unclear if the garage will be rebuilt.



Nearly a week after the deadly collapse of a Grays Ferry parking garage, cleanup and demolition continue, but the neighborhood is starting to return to normal, according to residents and business owners.

Cleanup continues as streets and stores reopen in Grays Ferry

What we know:

Some streets around the collapse site have reopened to traffic and several stores, including the Grays Ferry Shopping Center, home to the local post office, a bank and The Fresh Grocer.

Local perspective:

"The day is wonderful for me," said a resident who lives nearby. Steve Ghicondes, a store snack and cookie vendor, said, "It’s a necessity. Because there are not many stores around here you can go to."

Nadirah Walker, who lives on 29th Street, saw the collapse from her back door. "I thought it was thundering outside but we came outside and we seen it falling and there was dust everywhere," said Walker.

Walker has been watching the recovery and demolition on her block and was among the first shoppers at The Fresh Grocer when it reopened. "Damn good, because I’m about ready to buy food right now. It’s a good day. It’s a great day," said Walker.

The Fresh Grocer is the only supermarket in the neighborhood, and its reopening is important for residents who rely on it for daily shopping.

"Most people in Philadelphia shop 2, 3, 4 times a week and not like suburban customers that shop once twice a week so it’s more of a daily thing so it is very important to be back in the neighborhood," said Pat Burns, president and CEO of Burns Family Neighborhood Markets.

"Our employees are doing well. They all got paid so no one has lost any paychecks from us. We took care of everybody we move some people to our other stores and we kind of made lemonade out of lemons." He added.

After a week of sadness, grief and chaos, many in Grays Ferry are hoping to return to normal life, even if it’s just a trip to the grocery store.

Remembering the victims and union response

The Ironworkers’ Local Union No. 401 confirmed that three of its members lost their lives in the Grays Ferry parking garage collapse.

The union identified the victims as Mark Scott Jr., Matthew Kane and Stepan Shevchuk.

"Mark Scott, Jr., Matthew Kane, and Stepan Shevchuk were not just members of our organization, they were our brothers, our friends, and valued members of our 401 family. This tragedy is deeply felt across our Local union, the Philadelphia Building Trades, and the entire organized labor community. Their absence leaves a profound void in the lives of all who knew them," said Kevin C. Boyle, business manager of Ironworkers’ Local No. 401.

The union extended condolences to the families, loved ones and survivors, and thanked the 401 membership for supporting each other.

The statement also expressed gratitude to Mayor Cherelle Parker and her detail, the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, Donald Moore and the CHOP team, Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson and the Philadelphia Fire Department, Bo Kushner and Precast Services Inc., and the Philadelphia Police Department and all first responders for their support and dedication during the response and recovery efforts.

The union said, "We will honor Mark, Matt, and Stepen not only in remembrance, but through our continued commitment to safety, solidarity, and looking out for one another every day." Further information, including memorial arrangements, will be shared as it becomes available.

What’s next for the collapse site

The city says it will still be a few more days until all streets around the site are completely open. It is not clear if CHOP plans to rebuild the garage.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the garage will be rebuilt and when all streets will fully reopen.

The names of the victims were released by the union, but further details and memorial arrangements have not yet been shared.