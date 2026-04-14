Crozer-Chester Medical Center owner plans primary care return in Chester

The Brief Chariot Allaire, the new owner of Crozer-Chester Medical Center, plans to open a primary care practice on the campus in the next 9 months. The company is in talks with two to three major hospital operators and hopes to announce a partner within 6 months. A new hospital could open on the site in 2 to 3 years, but the community has expressed both hope and skepticism about the plans.



Chariot Allaire, the new owner of the former Crozer-Chester Medical Center, says it plans to open a primary care practice on the campus within the next 9 months, according to CEO Yoel Polack.

The company is also in discussions with two to three potential hospital operators as it works to bring healthcare services back to the Chester-Upland community.

Community gathers to hear new plans for Crozer-Chester site

What we know:

Nearly 200 people attended a standing-room-only town hall at Widener University, hosted by Chariot Allaire, the for-profit group that now owns the Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Polack said, "We love the support and we appreciate it, but the pushback and the grievances are important as well that’s what we want. We want to understand the needs of the community."

Chariot Allaire is engaging with two to three major academic medical systems in the region as it searches for a healthcare operator, Polack said. "All the systems that you know in this region. I don’t want to get into specifics because I want to protect the privacy of those conversations for the best outcome for the community,"

The company’s plan includes two phases. Phase 1 focuses on restoring the main campus where the hospital currently sits vacant. Phase 2 involves investing in outpatient facilities in the west campus.

Chariot Allaire says its goal is to right size the inpatient hospital to a tenth of the size of the former hospital, where the emergency room currently sits, and to grow outpatient facilities.

Local perspective:

Zulene Mayfield, chairperson of Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living, said, "Nobody can speak better for us than us so it’s critical that they hear us."

Another community member said, "The problem that happens here in Chester is that people come in for six months or nine months they do a few things and then they leave and then there’s a big mess afterwards."

Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said, "It was very close to being an empty property with no one coming up with any plan so it’s really a wait-and-see process but I’m really excited that someone who is dedicated to bringing health services to the area is doing the work to bring it."

Chariot Allaire says it is open to hiring back the hundreds of staff who were laid off last year. Annette Holloway, a former Crozer-Chester Medical Center employee, said, "I’m open to it you know because I would like to help the hospital open again, so if me coming back facilitates that I would absolutely look into it."

Chariot Allaire says it plans to hold additional community meetings to address concerns and build trust.

Timeline for reopening healthcare services

What's next:

Chariot Allaire says a primary care practice could open on the Crozer property in the next 9 months.

The company hopes to announce a hospital operator within the next 6 months, but a new hospital may not open for another two to three years.

The company’s phased approach aims to restore healthcare access to the community, but some residents remain cautious after previous experiences with outside groups.

Zulene Mayfield said, "We have people who are really severely impacted, and we do know of people who have died, waiting for an ambulance and door the commute to get to healthcare."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which hospital operator will partner with Chariot Allaire, or the exact timeline for the full reopening of hospital services on the Crozer-Chester campus.