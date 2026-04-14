Princeton University to bar e-bikes from campus beginning June 1

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The Brief Starting in June, Princeton University will prohibit the use of electric bikes and a range of other personal micro-mobility devices across its campus. The university announced the policy on Monday, saying it applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors. The move comes amid broader regulatory changes in New Jersey regarding e-bike use.



Starting in June, Princeton University will prohibit the use of electric bikes and a range of other personal micro-mobility devices across its campus.

The university announced the policy on Monday, saying it applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors. The ban covers e-bikes, scooters, kick-style bikes and other motorized devices, including electric skateboards and hoverboards.

What we know:

Under the updated rules, these devices also cannot be stored, parked or charged within designated campus zones.

According to an email sent to the school community obtained by NJ.com, this policy was enacted because "e-bike users have increasingly been observed violating safety rules, including riding on sidewalks and pedestrian pathways, failing to yield to pedestrians and carrying multiple riders on a single device."

The policy includes an exemption for mobility devices used by individuals with disabilities, such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

While the ban applies to movement and storage on campus, off-campus graduate students, faculty and staff will still be allowed to use e-bikes for commuting. However, they must park and store them in approved areas before entering central campus, per the policy.

State-level policy

Dig deeper:

The move comes amid broader regulatory changes in New Jersey regarding e-bike use.

Earlier this year, former Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation expanding licensing, registration and insurance requirements for certain e-bike users, with the new rules set to take effect July 1.

Murphy said at the time of signing that rising e-bike use requires updated regulations to address safety concerns and help prevent serious injuries and fatalities.