‘It hurts like hell’: Tennessee nurse with COVID-19 describes her symptoms as ‘worse than a gunshot’

“Stay at home… This is something you don’t want,” said Shareka Williams, a nurse at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing nursing home in Tennessee, who is infected with the novel coronavirus.

Williams posted a video on Facebook of herself struggling to breathe, warning people of the seriousness of COVID-19, saying it’s more painful than a gunshot.

"I never felt a gunshot, but this is probably worse than a gunshot," Williams said. "It hurts, and it hurts like hell. Sometimes God will take you out of your comfort zone. Right now, I trust God with my life."

Struggling to speak, taking breaths between every other word, Williams warned others of the horrible experience she has undergone while in isolation.

“You can’t see your family, you can barely talk, trying everything you can to stay sane,” Williams said.

WZTZ reported that so far three people at the nursing home Williams works at have died, while more than 2,900 people have been infected with the virus in the state of Tennessee, including 24 deaths, as of April 1.

“It hurts like hell,” added Williams, expressing how painful it is to talk and breathe. Williams went on to talk about how difficult it has been to be away from her children but added that she has put her trust in God to get better.

"You can barely eat, you can barely walk. You can’t breathe because it hurts so bad," Williams said. "I’m not angry, I’m not mad, I’m hurting. But I know in due time God will deliver. This is my journey. This is my testimony."

For those who are not taking the virus seriously, Williams’ message is clear: “God is going to grasp the attention of those who are not listening.”

“Stay at home, if you don’t have to go out, this is something you don’t want,” Williams said.

