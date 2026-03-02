National day of action: Philadelphia joins 30 cities in anti-war protests over Iran

The Brief President Trump says U.S. military strikes against Iran could last up to five weeks or longer if needed. Protests and rallies against the war took place in about 30 cities, including Philadelphia. Six U.S. service members have been killed since the fighting began, and Iran and Hezbollah have launched retaliatory strikes.



Protests erupted at Philadelphia City Hall as part of a national day of action against President Trump’s military campaign in Iran, while supporters of the strikes also gathered in the city.

Protesters gather at Philadelphia City Hall to oppose war

What we know:

About 100 people gathered at Philadelphia City Hall Monday evening to protest the U.S. military operation in Iran.

Organizers described the event as peaceful, with participants voicing strong opposition to what they called an "imperialist war."

Katie Miernicki, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said, "Today’s goal is really to just establish an environment where people can come out and kind of express their rage at the endless wars that we’ve seen over the past couple of years and decades."

The protest was part of a coordinated effort in about 30 cities across the country, according to organizers.

Local perspective:

Miernicki said the goal was to send a message to local, state and federal officials.

"We just want to make a very strong anti-war statement that this is not what anybody wants, not anybody here," said Miernicki.

One speaker told the crowd, "People all around the world living in fear of this war and what is to come for all of us."

The demonstration remained peaceful, with protesters holding signs and chanting against the ongoing conflict.

Supporters of U.S. strikes rally in Philadelphia

Supporters of the U.S. military action also gathered in Philadelphia on Sunday, celebrating "Operation Epic Fury."

Some participants expressed relief at the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and called for continued pressure on the Iranian regime.

Firouzea Jaraha, a member of Philly Iranians, said, "The world would be a much safer place without this regime. We definitely think the United States needs to continue until this regime is totally disappeared."

Jaraha encouraged those opposing the strikes to consider the broader impact.

"If this regime stays in power, no one is going to be safe in the world. Not the Iranian people, not the Western countries, no one in the world," said Jaraha.

The rallies in Philadelphia reflected the deep divide over the U.S. response to the conflict in the Middle East.

Big picture view:

President Trump has promised more strikes against Iran, saying the military operation could last four to five weeks or longer if needed.

Iran and Hezbollah have launched retaliatory strikes, including one on the American embassy in Saudi Arabia. Six U.S. service members have died since the fighting began.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the military operation will last or what the next steps will be for the U.S. and its allies.

The impact of the protests and rallies on government policy is also uncertain.

What's next:

More protests, similar to Monday's event, could be on the horizon if these operations carry on, according to organizers.