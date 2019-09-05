‘I’ve decided to have my family’: Nicki Minaj announces on Twitter that she’s retiring

Nicki Minaj says she’s decided to retire after she took to Twitter to let her fans know that she is leaving the rap game.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” Minaj wrote.

Thousands of fans responded to the post with disbelief and sadness at the prospect of Minaj actually retiring.

“Take me with you at least,” one user wrote.

“If I un-see it it didn’t happen,” another replied.

While fans are hoping this is just a stunt, Minaj revealed on her Queen Radio show on Aug. 22 that she planned on marrying her boyfriend Kenneth Petty, according to People Magazine.