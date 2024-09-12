Jalen Hurts pays tribute to Philly music legend Frankie Beverly: 'Long live Frankie'

Philadelphia is mourning the loss of one of the city's very own music legends, Frankie Beverly, who has died at the age of 77.

The family of the R&B singer, best known as the founder and frontman of the band Maze, announced his death in a social media post on Wednesday, asking for privacy.

Tributes have since poured in for the legendary singer from fellow artists, fans, and another Philadelphia icon - Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles star said he was "devastated" by the news of Beverly's passing.

"His timeless music, his powerful words and his lasting impact. I’m devastated to hear about this one.. My prayers are with the Beverly family and the many Frankie fans across the world! His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy, my friend. Long Live Frankie," Hurts tweeted on Wednesday.

In a recent interview, Hurts talked about his love for Beverly, calling him one of his favorite artists.

Born on December 6, 1946, in Philadelphia, Beverly's musical career began in the 1960s with his doo-wop group, The Blenders. In the early 1970s, Beverly relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and formed Maze.

In 1977, Maze released their debut album, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, which included the hits "Happy Feelin’s" and "While I'm Alone."

Known for their smooth blend of soul, funk, and R&B, Maze became a staple of the '70s and '80s music scene, producing classic songs like "Joy and Pain," "Before I Let Go," and "Golden Time of Day."

After 50 years of performances and shows, the legendary artist performed his final concert in Philadelphia at the Dell Music Center, where Beverly had performed for decades.