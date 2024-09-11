Jaime Roman: Mayor Parker orders flags at half-staff for Philly officer killed in line of duty

Police, city officials and the entire community are mourning the loss of a fallen Philadelphia police officer whose life was tragically cut short while serving his city.

Jaime Roman, 31, was shot while conducting a motor vehicle investigation on F Street in Kensington this past June. He died at Temple University Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The 6-year veteran leaves behind his wife and two children, a 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, after fighting for his life for 80 days.

"Officer Roman left his wife and children on June 22 to go to work, protecting and serving the people of the 25th District… and he never came home," Mayor Cherelle Parker said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

After a moment of silence, Parker reflected on being at the hospital after Roman's death, the first death of an officer during her time as Philadelphia mayor.

"The profound, sorrowful and challenging privilege of being in a room filled with Philadelphia police officers, many who had just learned of Officer Roman's passing. Together we prayed and reflected on his sacrifice."

Parker went on to say she "doesn't know how to act," explaining that there is "no playbook" on what the mayor is supposed to do during these challenging moments.

Moments later, the mayor ordered all Philadelphia flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Roman's "ultimate sacrifice," vowing that his death would "not be in vain."

Following Parker's comments, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel detailed the events leading up to Roman's tragic death.

"There's nothing more disheartening to watch than looking at the video, and seeing there's nothing out of order."

Bethel said Roman and his partner were making a normal live stop on a vehicle that was not properly registered when they discovered a holster.

That's when 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez fired at least three shots at Roman, according to Bethel, who said the suspected shooter will now be charged with murder.

The commissioner concluded by calling Roman's death one of the most difficult times he has experienced in his 38-year career.

"These are my children now," Bethel said. "When I came on the job it was my colleagues as a young cop, but now this 31-year-old officer is taken away from me… and every time I walked into that hospital, I would see my son."

City officials say funeral arrangement will soon be announced.