Teen provides senior, ailing dogs with special outings in local charity

A local teen is turning his passion for pups into something extra special – a charity for dogs. He even used his own money from dog walking and pet sitting to get it off the ground. Alex Flowers, of Havertown, has loved animals his whole life, with a special love for dogs.

It all started when Alex got his first dog at 5-years-old and then, three years later, Sophie. It’s the 15-year-old’s fondness for dogs that prompted him to start their Their Best Day Ever charity back in May for sick and senior dogs.

Alex says, "To me, dogs are almost more important than people. They deserve to have a fun day many people may overlook."

Some requests are basic, like a hike in Valley Forge National Historic Park, in King of Prussia with Aspen, an almost 9-year-old German Shepherd losing his sight.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Happy dogs in the ocean in Jupiter, Florida.

Aspen’s owner, Christina Casile, heard about the teen’s charity and thought it was perfect for her big boy. "I think someone of that age getting out and doing this on their own. I think it’s inspirational, quite honestly. I wasn’t doing something like that when I was that young. So, I think it’s incredible that he started this and, you know, it’s taking off for him."

Other best days have included a day at the beach in Jupiter, Florida, frolicking in the water, a hike in Bushkill Falls, in the Poconos, for Max who lost his owner, to Scout, who has arthritis and had unlimited use of a pool for the summer.

Alex says Baxter received something really special, "He got a boat ride. He got on a boat."

The Malvern Prep sophomore does most of the local requests, but has people helping him in other cities and states, making sure the four-legged friends get their day. "At the end of the day, you know you’ve helped some dogs or done something for dogs. When you’ve got that animal lover spirit in you, it makes you happy."

For more information, contact Alex at Their Best Day Ever website, here, or on Instagram, here.