Jamie Foxx spotted on boat on Chicago river on Sunday

Video of actor Jamie Foxx has surfaced following his hospitalization in Atlanta on April 10 while filming a movie titled "Back in Action" with actress Cameron Diaz.

TMZ procured the video which shows Foxx on a boat on the Chicago river on Sunday. Although Foxx doesn't appear to say anything, he waves to fans and appears healthy.

Neither Foxx or his family have revealed publicly what caused the actor to be hospitalized, which ed to a lot of speculation and rumors.

Foxx spent a couple of weeks in an Atlanta hospital before he was moved to a rehab facility in Chicago that specialized in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.