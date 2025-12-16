President Trump's address: What time, how to watch?

article

The Brief President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will deliver a primetime address from the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. The address comes as the president nears the end of the first year of his second term. It also comes as new polling shows that 39% of U.S. adults approve of his job performance – nearly the lowest level this year.



President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will deliver a primetime address from the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m.

"I look forward to 'seeing' you then," the president wrote on Truth Social. "It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

Trump did not provide any other details, such as what he'll be discussing.

The address comes as the president nears the end of the first year of his second term. It also comes as new polling shows that 39% of U.S. adults approve of his job performance – nearly the lowest level this year. The Reuters/Ipsos poll also shows that just a third of U.S. adults approve of how the president is handling the economy, the main issue he ran on his during the 2024 election cycle.

How to watch Trump's primetime address

What you can do:

In order to watch Trump's address from the White House on Wednesday, you can use the FOX LOCAL app on devices such as Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Additionally, if you're subscribed to a live TV streaming service such as YouTube TV, Fubo, DirectTV or Hulu + Live TV, you can watch that way via your local FOX channel.

FOX 29 will also be streaming the address free on its YouTube channel; you can watch that below: