Road closures announced for Philadelphia New Year's Eve concert, fireworks

The Brief Philadelphia issued several road closures ahead of the free New Year's Eve concert and fireworks. LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Adam Blackstone will perform at the free concert beginning at 8 p.m. Those attending the concert should familiarize themselves with road closures and parking restrictions.



Philadelphia will ring in the new year with free fireworks and a concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway headlined by LL Cool J.

The city has announced road closures and parking restrictions surrounding the event that will take effect on New Year's Eve.

When does the concert start?

What we know:

The free New Year's Eve concert will start at 8 p.m. with performances by LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, Dorothy, and Technician the DJ.

Fireworks will light up the Philadelphia sky at midnight.

Featured article

Road closures

Local perspective:

Below are the street closures for the upcoming New Year’s Eve Concert and Fireworks.

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

The following streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, unless otherwise noted:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway inner lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval

Benjamin Franklin Parkway outbound outer lanes from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

MLK Drive from Sweet Briar Drive to Eakins Oval

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31 to 1 a.m. on Thursday, January 1.

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31 to approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, unless noted otherwise:

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

These additional road closures would be implemented at 6 p.m. and reopened immediately following the event:

Spring Garden Tunnel

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Parking restrictions

What we know:

The above-listed streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones. Motorists must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Additional "No Parking" zones include:

2200 – 2300 Park Towne Place (north side)

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue (south side)

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.