Police investigating death of 2-month-old boy in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating the death of an infant after the child was taken to the hospital following an "incident" at a home in Kensington.
What we know:
Investigators say the 2-month-old boy was brought to Epsicopal Hospital early Monday morning and was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.
The infant was taken to the hospital following an incident at a home on the 2000 block of East Birch Street earlier that morning, police said.
The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is leading the investigation.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported as of this writing.
Authorities have not shared information about the cause of death or potential charges.