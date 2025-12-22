Police investigating death of 2-month-old boy in Philadelphia

The Brief A 2-month-old boy died after being taken to the hospital early Monday morning in Philadelphia. The child's death followed an incident at a home in Kensington early Monday morning. No arrests have been reported.



Police in Philadelphia are investigating the death of an infant after the child was taken to the hospital following an "incident" at a home in Kensington.

What we know:

Investigators say the 2-month-old boy was brought to Epsicopal Hospital early Monday morning and was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.

The infant was taken to the hospital following an incident at a home on the 2000 block of East Birch Street earlier that morning, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported as of this writing.

Authorities have not shared information about the cause of death or potential charges.