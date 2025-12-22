Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating death of 2-month-old boy in Philadelphia

By
Published  December 22, 2025 9:45am EST
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A 2-month-old boy died after being taken to the hospital early Monday morning in Philadelphia.
    • The child's death followed an incident at a home in Kensington early Monday morning.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating the death of an infant after the child was taken to the hospital following an "incident" at a home in Kensington. 

What we know:

Investigators say the 2-month-old boy was brought to Epsicopal Hospital early Monday morning and was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.

The infant was taken to the hospital following an incident at a home on the 2000 block of East Birch Street earlier that morning, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is leading the investigation. 

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported as of this writing. 

Authorities have not shared information about the cause of death or potential charges.

