Jason and Kylie Kelce announce birth of third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn

Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and their two daughters welcomed their newest family member Thursday, they announced on their Instagram page.

Bennett Llewellyn Kelce made her debut, sleeping like a precious doll, wrapped in a comfy newborn pajama outfit and matching headscarf.

In the announcement, Bennett was said to have weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 21 inches long at her birth.

Little Bennett joins older sisters Elliotte Ray, 23 months and 3-year-old Wyatt.

Wyatt has already created a sensation, delighting an audience as she interrupted her dad and Uncle Travis Kelce, on their New Heights podcast Tuesday.

Much happiness to the Kelce Family and their newest daughter!