Jason Segel photobombs couple engagement photo at Philadelphia’s Art Museum

An already memorable event for one couple took an even more unforgettable turn thanks to a famous actor.

Jason Segel photobombed a couple’s engagement shoot on Saturday in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Megan Monaco, 33, and Joe Fetrow, 38, are originally from the Delaware County area but moved to Virginia last year since Joe is in the navy.

Credit: Twisted Oaks Studio

The couple decided to have their engagement photoshoot in Philly over the weekend with the photographs shot by the Twisted Oaks Studio.

After they finished taking photos in Elfreth’s Alley in Old City, they headed to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

It was at the Art Museum while taking photos in front of the steps that they first noticed Jason Segel walking by.

Credit: Twisted Oaks Studio

When Megan recognized Segel, the group struck up a conversation.

“Keep doing what you’re doing and I’ll just jump in!” Segel told them. Then, he posted between them to photobomb their photo.

“ Meeting Jason Segel was a pretty nice bonus that helped make those memories that much more special,” wrote Eric Talerico, lead photographer of Twisted Oaks Studio.

Credit: Twisted Oaks Studio

The couple says they plan to use the photo in their Save the Dates.” Their wedding is set for July 2020 at The Old Mill in Rose Valley.

Jason Segel is currently in Philadelphia filming "Dispatches from Elsewhere".