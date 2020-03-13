JetBlue passenger with coronavirus banned from airline

article

A man with coronavirus who flew aboard JetBlue from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Palm Beach International Airport has reportedly been banned from the airline.

The passenger boarded the plane with coronavirus symptoms and learned of his diagnosis moments before take-off.

“The health and safety of our customers and crewmembers is our first priority. In reviewing last night’s event, we determined the customer boarded our flight knowing he was awaiting results for a coronavirus test without disclosing it to anyone at JetBlue,” airline spokesman Derek Dombrowski told The NY Post in an email.

“Consistent with CDC guidance, we ask all customers who are not feeling well, who believe they may have coronavirus or who are awaiting test results to avoid travel until they are cleared by a medical professional,” he said.

Flight 253 landed at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday and the passenger was reportedly taken to the back of the plane after complaining about coronavirus-like symptoms.

The passengers eventually deplaned in a "limited containment area," separate from the airport's main terminals, said Palm Beach Fire Capt. Albert Borroto.

The plane remained on the tarmac until 10:45 p.m.

A passenger told the local FOX station that the man across the way from him was wearing masks and gloves. The man's wife told the passenger that her husband wasn't feeling well and had received his test results just before take-off.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue notified all passengers that the guidelines for a COVID-19 patient were followed, reported the Palm Beach Post.

"Passengers who were near the person "were advised of monitoring procedures. Other passengers “were released to go home” and told to call the Florida Department of Health’s Palm Beach County office “with any medical concerns," according to the paper.