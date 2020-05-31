Joe Biden shares picture of himself kneeling with demonstrator at George Floyd protest

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has weighed in on the ongoing police brutality protests across the U.S. with a photograph on social media that shows the former vice president kneeling with a protester at a demonstration in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Biden has condemned the violence that has erupted in some protests across the country, but has continued to express his support of the common cause shared by those showing up en masse to peacefully condemn racial injustice.

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest,” Biden said in a statement Saturday night.

Staffers of Biden’s campaign have posted on Twitter photocopies of contributions they have made to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit organization which pays bail for citizens who can’t afford it, according to FOX News. Other high-profile celebrities, including Steve Carell and Seth Rogen, have also donated to the organization.

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter that she would donate $100,000 to various bailout funds for protesters across the country.

According to Forbes, the Minnesota Freedom Fund raised nearly $20 million in four days amid the protests condemning the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee onto his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America that set off protests across the nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

