Joel Embiid nearing return to play, could suit up for Sixers this week: reports
PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid is reportedly nearing a return to action and is expected to play this week as the regular season nears its conclusion.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the reigning MVP could take the floor this week, with his status for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder yet to be announced.
An update on his status for that game is expected later in the day Monday.
Embiid, who has been out since January 30 with a meniscus injury in his left knee, has averaged 35.3 points and 11.5 rebounds this season.
The club had confirmed more than two weeks ago that Embiid started on-court work, but has been cryptic about the extent of work he has been doing.
The Sixers currently hold the eight seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with just seven games remaining.