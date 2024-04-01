Phillies to unveil City Connect jerseys this Friday; on-field debut slated for April 12

article

The Philadelphia Phillies will unveil their 2024 Nike City Connect jerseys this Friday before wearing them on the field for the first time later this month.

The new threads will be debuted at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park at 10 a.m. on April 5.

That store will be the only spot fans can get their hands on the City Connect jersey, and other City Connect gear, during the initial launch.

Phillies fans are also invited to a free block party on April 5, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Citizens Bank Way. Those festivities will lead into the team’s Friday night matchup with the Nationals in D.C.

Related article

The team will wear the new jerseys on the field for the first time the following Friday, April 12 when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As a part of the on-field debut, the team will be hosting a postgame party at Pass and Stow with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

After that, the City Connect jerseys will be worn by the Phillies for every Friday home game during the 2024 season.