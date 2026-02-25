Philadelphia to spend $120M on 2026 America’s 250th birthday events

The Brief Philadelphia is spending more than $120 million to prepare for America’s 250th birthday in July. The city expects more than a million visitors for major events like the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game. Officials hope the investment will boost the local economy, but the full impact will be reviewed next year.



Philadelphia is planning to spend big for America’s 250th birthday celebration in July, with city leaders hoping the investment will pay off as millions visit for historic events.

Philadelphia’s spending plan for the 250th celebration

What we know:

The city’s 2026 budget sets aside more than $120 million for the celebration, according to Philadelphia Controller Christy Brady.

Of that, $70 million is earmarked for police, fire and emergency management, $45 million for special events and $4.6 million for community projects, neighborhood beautification and the Mural Arts Projects.

Brady said, "In order to make money you have to spend some money." She is overseeing how the city manages its finances for the semiquicentennial.

The city is also spending another $500 million on upgrades at Philadelphia International Airport to prepare for the influx of visitors.

With more than a million people expected for events like the FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field and the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, city leaders hope the spending will bring a major economic boost.

"With all of the visitors coming in we want them to feel welcome we want them to feel safe and we want them to spend their money," said Brady.

The city hopes these investments will help Philadelphia’s economy thrive as it hosts the nation’s birthday celebration.

Officials are betting that big investments will lead to a big payoff, with the controller estimating the economic impact could be four times the amount spent.

Reviewing the impact after the celebration

Philadelphia has been preparing for months, with FOX 29 covering the events and places tied to the 250th celebration.

The city’s role as the birthplace of America makes it a focal point for the festivities.

What's next:

The controller’s office will re-evaluate all event spending next year to measure how much the celebration boosted the local economy.

Chris O’Connell reported that the review will help determine if the city’s investment paid off.

City officials are focused on making sure visitors feel safe and welcome during the celebration, with hopes that the city’s investment will pay off in the long run.

What we don't know:

The actual economic impact of the 250th celebration will not be clear until after the events and the controller’s review next year.