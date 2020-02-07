Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to lodge incoming passengers with possible exposure to coronavirus

Join Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County says they will lodge up to 20 individuals arriving at Newark International Airport who may have been exposed to the Coronavirus.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the base said their passengers will be quarantined for up to 14 days in a lodge on the base where they will be assessed by Health and Human Services and Center for Disease Control personnel.

The base stressed that lodging and quarantine of the passengers coming is strictly a preventative measure. Passengers who travel from overseas are subject to a rigorous and thorough screening process before and after their trip, according to officials.

Health and Human Services will reportedly be responsible for the care, transportation and security of the passengers potentially afflicted with the virus. The base says anyone showing further symptoms of the virus will be transported to an off-base medical facility for treatment and isolation.

"Center for Disease Control personnel follow procedures to ensure proper sanitary/protection measures are taken when interacting with quarantined individuals to avoid any spread of potential contamination," the base said in a release.

According to the CDC, 11 of the 293 cases of Coronavirus in the United States have come back positive, with 76 cases still pending. Worldwide, the outbreak has infected more than 31,200 people and over 630 Chinese have succumbed to the illness.

