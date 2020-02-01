New Jersey sets up hotline to field calls on deadly coronavirus

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday his administration has set up a 24-hour hotline to answer the public’s questions about the deadly virus that has hit China.

Murphy, a Democrat, said at a news conference in Newark that there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

The number is 1-800-222-1222 and is being staffed 24 hours a day by the state’s poison center. The state Health Department has set up a website with information as well. It’s reachable at nj.gov/health.

RELATED COVERAGE:

State dept. issues warning against traveling to China amid coronavirus outbreak

US declares emergency, creates entry restrictions due to coronavirus

Advertisement

Delta to suspend all US flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus by the numbers: 7,800 infected worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands.

Murphy also said the state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will provide updates as warranted.

China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP