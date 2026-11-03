Josh Shapiro wins second term as Pennsylvania governor: AP

The Brief Democrat Josh Shapiro has won re-election as governor of Pennsylvania, the Associated Press projects. Shapiro defeated Republican challenger Stacy Garrity.



Democrat Josh Shapiro has won re-election as the governor of Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.

Shapiro defeated Republican Stacy Garrity, according to the Associated Press.

Dig deeper:

Shapiro campaigned on his first-term record, pointing to investments in public education, law enforcement staffing, job creation, and continuation of free school breakfast.

He stated his second-term priorities include raising the minimum wage, writing abortion rights into state law, and taxing skill game machines.

The backstory:

Josh Shapiro ran alongside Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. He previously served in the state House, chaired the Montgomery County commissioners, and served as state attorney general.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester and a law degree from Georgetown.