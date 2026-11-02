40-year-old man charged with murder after 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Port Richmond Halloween night

The Brief Police say a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Richmond Street in Philadelphia on Halloween night. Officers arrested 40-year-old John Goodrich Jr., who is charged with murder. Detectives have not determined a motive and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 15-year-old boy died after being shot on the 3600 block of Richmond Street on Saturday, October 31, according to police. Officers arrested 40-year-old John Goodrich Jr., who is charged with murder as investigators continue to search for a motive.

What we know:

Officers from the 24th Police District responded to a radio call about a shooting on the 3600 block of Richmond Street at approximately 6:52 p.m. Saturday, October 31.

Police say they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m.

The boy was identified as Devin Davenport.

Police say after responding to the initial shooting call, officers received a second radio call at approximately 7:13 p.m. on the 3700 block of Richmond Street, where they found Goodrich outside a residence and took him into custody without incident. A firearm was recovered at that scene.

Goodrich was arrested at the scene and is facing murder and related charges, according to police.

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released details on what led up to the shooting or a possible motive behind the incident.