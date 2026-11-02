Pennsylvania woman, North Carolina man charged with vandalizing Liberty Bell at Independence Park

The Brief Sean Gerlach of North Carolina and Dawn Hawa of Pennsylvania were charged with offenses involving Philadelphia's Liberty Bell, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Officials say both are accused of actions on May 16 at the Liberty Bell Center, including tampering, trespassing, and vandalism. The investigation was led by the FBI and National Park Service, and both defendants face the possibility of prison time if convicted.



Federal authorities have charged two people. Sean Gerlach, 50, of Fairview, North Carolina, and Dawn Hawa, also known as Dawn Benitez, 50, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, for alleged offenses targeting Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Officials say the charges were filed following an investigation by the FBI and the National Park Service.

Actions at Philadelphia’s historic Liberty Bell Center

What we know:

Federal court documents detail that the Liberty Bell is housed at the Liberty Bell Center within Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia. A barrier surrounds the bell to keep visitors from getting too close during public visiting hours.

Court filings outline that on May 16, Gerlach, Hawa, and others visited the Liberty Bell Center.

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Officials allege Gerlach jumped over the barrier that protects the Liberty Bell and forcefully pushed the bell, causing it to sway several times.

Authorities also accuse Hawa of flicking an oily substance over the same barrier; the substance reportedly landed on the Liberty Bell and surrounding areas, where it stayed.

Gerlach has been charged with tampering with property in a National Park and trespassing on National Park property. Hawa faces a charge of vandalism of property in a National Park, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Liberty Bell is described in court records as a safeguarded landmark, with measures in place to maintain its condition and prevent visitors from direct contact.

What's next:

If convicted, Gerlach could face a maximum sentence of one year in prison, and Hawa up to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Both the FBI and National Park Service led the investigation in the wake of the incident at the Liberty Bell Center.