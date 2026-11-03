Delaware live election results: U.S. Senate, House seats to be decided

The Brief Incumbent Democrat Chris Coons is facing off against Republican Michael Katz in the race to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate. Democrat Sarah McBride is seeking re-election against Republican Joseph Arminio in the race for Delaware's at-large district in the U.S. House.



Delaware voters on Tuesday cast their ballots in two elections, with two Democratic incumbents searching for new terms.

Polls opened in Delaware at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., but the state has been counting votes since Friday per state law.

Delaware election results

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Follow live election results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House in Delaware. If you're having trouble viewing results, click here.

Who's on the ballot in Delaware?

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UPDATE: Incumbent Democrat Senator Chris Coons is projected to have won his third full-term in office against Republican newcomer Michael Katz.

Chris Coons

Chris Coons is Delaware’s incumbent senator, and has represented the state since 2010. In the Senate, Coons serves on the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Ethics, Judiciary and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees. He is the vice chairman of the Ethics Committee.

In his reelection bid, Coons is campaigning on a platform of "Opportunity, security and justice." Specifically, Coons says on his campaign website, that means focusing on things like pushing back against President Donald Trump’s tariffs, defending the Affordable Care Act, transitioning to clean energy, and enacting immigration reform.

Before serving in the Senate, Coons was president of the New Castle County Council from 2001 to 2005 and a New Castle County Executive from 2005 to 2010.

Coons faced off against three other Democrats in a primary in September, but won handily, securing nearly 78% of the vote.

In this legislative session, Coons has introduced bills on combatting deepfakes , energy security , and national security , among others.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a pediatric anesthesiologist, the owner of a Delaware real estate company and a former Delaware state senator.

Katz represented Delaware in the state senate as a Democrat from 2009 to 2013. Shortly after that, he briefly sought the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 election before withdrawing. Then in 2024, he ran for the U.S. Senate as an independent.

Katz says re-registering as a Republican "was not a change in principle—it was an alignment with the principles he had lived by for decades."

Katz is running on a familiar Republican platform that includes plans to bring manufacturing jobs to the U.S., "back the blue," complete the southern border wall, withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, pass the SAVE Act, "protect women’s sports" and more.

He also has plans to protect Delaware’s coast, create incentives for first-time homebuyers and create a new advanced-care VA medical facility in the state.

Similar to Coons, Katz won by a massive margin in September’s primary with 77% of the vote, over John Shulli.

U.S. House race: McBride vs. Arminio

UPDATE: Sarah McBride has won re-election to Delaware’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to The Associated Press.

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Incumbent Democrat Sarah McBride is facing off against Republican Joseph Arminio in the race for Delaware's at-large district in the U.S. House. McBride was elected in 2025, after five years in the Delaware State Senate. Arminio is a history teacher who has done contract work for the U.S. Defense Department.

Sarah McBride

McBride was first elected to the U.S. House in 2025. Before that, she served in the Delaware State Senate from 2020 to 2025. She’s also worked in President Barack Obama’s administration, for former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden and as the national spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign.

With her election in 2025, McBride became the first openly transgender member of Congress.

McBride campaigned on her track record of investing in infrastructure, health care access and manufacturing jobs.

In her first term in Congress, McBride introduced bills focused on small business tax credits for disability accommodations , standardized holiday pay , paid family leave and biotechnology education .

Joseph Arminio

Joseph Arminio is an educator and Delaware native. In addition to teaching history and government at places like Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Arminio says he has done contract work for the U.S. Defense Department.

Arminio beat out two others in the Delaware primary last month, earning just under 48% of the vote.

"Dr. Joe" says he's running for Congress focused on two things — lowering debt and ending foreign wars. Arminio believes that McBride supports policies that make both of those problems worse.

To help fix the economy, he wants to forgive more than $90,000 of private debt for millions of Americans, and implement a tax on stock trades.

Overseas, Arminio wants to end the Iran War, implement a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and "[force] Ukraine to make major concessions to Russia.

Aside from his cornerstone issues, Arminio also supports the Save America Act, saying it "hardly goes far enough," and more funding for immigration enforcement.