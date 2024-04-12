Judge rejects Hunter Biden's bid to dismiss federal gun case

A federal judge in Delaware refused Friday to dismiss a federal gun case against Hunter Biden.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's ruling increases the prospect that Biden could face trial in the case as early as June. His efforts to scuttle the other criminal case he faces in California involving tax allegations have also failed.

This rejects the president’s son’s claim that he was being prosecuted for political purposes and other arguments.

File: Hunter Biden (Credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Norieka rejected multiple defense motions seeking dismissal of the case against Biden, who stands accused of providing false information about his drug use in October 2018 on a firearm purchase form, which he retained for approximately 11 days.

Biden's legal team contended that the case was politically motivated and maintained that an immunity provision from a previous plea deal remains valid despite its dissolution. Additionally, they disputed the appointment of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel overseeing the prosecution.

Noreika, appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, has yet to issue a ruling on the challenge to the constitutionality of the gun charges.

Biden has pleaded not guilty, with a representative for his legal team yet to respond to a request for comment as of Friday.

Acknowledging his struggle with crack cocaine addiction during the 2018 period in question, the president's son maintains his innocence. His legal team argues that his actions did not violate the law and that a similar nonviolent, first-time offender would not have faced charges.

