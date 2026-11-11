Juvenile seriously injured, 2 others hurt after electric scooter crash in West Deptford
WEST DEPTFORD - A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding an electric scooter Tuesday night in West Deptford.
What we know:
Officers from the West Deptford Police Department were called to the intersection of Hessian and Taft avenues around 7 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a car and an electric scooter.
Investigators say two juveniles riding an electric scooter collided with a car in the street. One of the juveniles suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police, and the second young person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was taken to Inspira Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
What we don't know:
The identities and ages of the victims have not been released. No charges have been announced.
The Source: Information provided by the West Deptford Police Department.