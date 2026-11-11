Juvenile seriously injured, 2 others hurt after electric scooter crash in West Deptford

The Brief Two juveniles were injured after colliding with a car while riding an electric scooter in West Deptford. One of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. The second juvenile and the adult driver of the vehicle were hospitalized and are expected to recover.



A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding an electric scooter Tuesday night in West Deptford.

What we know:

Officers from the West Deptford Police Department were called to the intersection of Hessian and Taft avenues around 7 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a car and an electric scooter.

Investigators say two juveniles riding an electric scooter collided with a car in the street. One of the juveniles suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police, and the second young person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was taken to Inspira Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities and ages of the victims have not been released. No charges have been announced.