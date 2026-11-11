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Juvenile seriously injured, 2 others hurt after electric scooter crash in West Deptford

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Gloucester County
Published November 11, 2026 12:45 PM EST
Published November 11, 2026 12:45 PM EST

The Brief

    • Two juveniles were injured after colliding with a car while riding an electric scooter in West Deptford.
    • One of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.
    • The second juvenile and the adult driver of the vehicle were hospitalized and are expected to recover.

WEST DEPTFORD - A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding an electric scooter Tuesday night in West Deptford. 

What we know:

Officers from the West Deptford Police Department were called to the intersection of Hessian and Taft avenues around 7 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a car and an electric scooter. 

Investigators say two juveniles riding an electric scooter collided with a car in the street. One of the juveniles suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police, and the second young person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was taken to Inspira Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities and ages of the victims have not been released. No charges have been announced.

The Source: Information provided by the West Deptford Police Department.

Gloucester CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews