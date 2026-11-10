Mayor Parker orders review of Philadelphia's foster care system after Malayshia Alford's murder

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has signed an executive order issuing a review of the city's foster care system following the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Mayor Parker signed Executive Order No. 07-26, establishing a Child Welfare Review Committee (CWRC) following the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

The City confirmed over the weekend that Malayshia was living in a foster care home and was in the legal custody of the Philadelphia Department of Human Services (DHS). She was receiving case management services from Catholic Community Services, Community Umbrella Agency No. 4. Malayshia and her foster family were also receiving services from Pennsylvania MENTOR, the certifying foster care agency.

What they're saying:

"This is a crisis of unimaginable proportions. The death of Malayshia Alford has shaken me and our city to its core," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "The review required by law must take place, but I am requiring the city to do more. We must examine our foster care system thoroughly and independently, identify where it must improve and act to better protect our children."

What will the committee investigate?

The newly established Child Welfare Review Committee will serve as an independent advisory board to the mayor, examining how the Philadelphia Department of Human Services (DHS), Community Umbrella Agencies (CUAs) and foster care providers work together to protect children.

According to the executive order, the committee will review several aspects of the city’s foster care system, including:

How children are placed in foster care and how foster homes are selected.

City and state oversight of foster homes.

Foster home licensing and visitation requirements.

Contracting requirements for foster care service providers.

Additional policies and practices that could impact child safety.

The committee will be tasked with identifying potential gaps in oversight and recommending specific reforms aimed at preventing child abuse, injuries and deaths among children in foster care.

Parker will appoint up to 15 members, including national experts and professionals in child advocacy, social work, medicine, behavioral health and law.

The mayor’s office says the committee’s two chairs and additional members will be announced soon.

Once convened, the committee will have 120 days to submit its findings and recommendations.

What happened to Malayshia Alford?

The executive order comes just days after prosecutors charged Malayshia’s foster mother, 36-year-old Carprice Williams, with murder and multiple related offenses on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Malayshia, 10, was living in a Philadelphia foster home at the time of her death and was in the legal custody of the city’s Department of Human Services.

According to city officials, Malayshia was receiving case management services through Catholic Community Services, which operates as Community Umbrella Agency No. 4.

She and her foster family were also receiving services from Pennsylvania MENTOR, the agency responsible for certifying the foster home.

Williams’ arrest has prompted questions about the oversight and protections in place for children living in foster care.

The Philadelphia Police Department, FBI and Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are continuing their investigation into Malayshia’s death.

Prosecutors have also indicated that the investigation could lead to additional arrests or charges.

Multiple investigations underway

In addition to the newly announced committee, Philadelphia’s Act 33 team will conduct a separate review of Malayshia’s death, as required under Pennsylvania’s Child Protective Services Law.

That review will examine the actions of Philadelphia DHS and Pennsylvania DHS in connection with the case and recommend measures to prevent future child abuse. The mayor’s newly established committee, however, will focus on the foster care system as a whole rather than solely on the circumstances surrounding Malayshia’s death. Its findings will be separate from both the Act 33 review and the ongoing criminal investigation.

City departments and agencies have been directed to cooperate with the committee as permitted by law.

What's next:

The mayor’s office is expected to announce the committee’s leadership and members in the coming days.

Once the group begins its work, it will have four months to evaluate the city’s foster care system and present recommendations aimed at strengthening accountability, improving coordination among agencies and preventing similar tragedies.

"We will leave no stone unturned as we seek answers for what happened in this case, to understand more fully how it happened, and to make any changes necessary to ensure that it never happens again," Parker said. "We grieve Malayshia Alford’s loss. Every child matters in Philadelphia."