Officer charged in deadly police shooting of 22-year-old Glenwood Pysher in Upper Pottsgrove

The Brief Officer Sean Farrell has been charged in the police-involved shooting death of 22-year-old Glenwood Pysher on August 23. Investigators say Pysher was out celebrating a friend's 21st birthday when he accidentally went to the wrong address and began banging on the door, prompting the homeowners to call police. District Attorney Kevin Steel said Farrell claimed Pysher charged at him yelling, but body camera footage shows Pysher walking slowly towards him with his hands up.



A Montgomery County police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting 22-year-old Glenwood Pysher during a late-night encounter outside a home in Upper Pottsgrove last month.

Glenwood Pysher shot by police

What we know:

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steel announced charges against Officer Sean Farrell, and shared more information about the encounter with Pysher that lead to the deadly shooting.

Investigators say Pysher had been out with friends celebrating a 21st birthday when he was driven to a friend's house. Pysher then decided to walk to another friend's house on nearby Snyder Avenue, but investigators say he accidentally went to the wrong address.

Officer Sean Farrell has been charged in the police-involved shooting death of 22-year-old Glenwood Pysher on August 23.

When Pysher began banging on the door, investigators say the homeowners called 911 in fear of a break-in. Officer Sean Farrell was the first to arrive at the scene and began to walk up the driveway, positioning himself behind a parked car with his service weapon drawn.

District Attorney Kevin Steel said Farrell identified himself as police and told Pysher to put his hands up and get down on the ground. Investigators say body camera footage shows Pysher, who was unarmed, with his hands up in the air and slowly walking towards Farrell.

That's when investigators say Farrell shot Pysher twice, killing him. When another officer arrived at the scene, investigators say Farrell was captured on body camera claiming that Pysher was screaming and charged at him.

Farrell charged with involuntary manslaughter

Dig deeper:

Steel announced on Tuesday that Farrell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and has already turned himself in.

"At the time these two fatal shots were fired, Mr. Pysher had his hands up, he had no weapon, he did not charge the officer or act aggressively in any way, he was not a threat to the homeowners who were inside their residence," Steele said. "He was apparently inebriated, but was complying with police orders to put his hands up when he was fatally shot, he was not trying to escape, and he did not commmitt a forceable felony. This is not a legal use of lethal force under Pennsylvania law."