Ken Franklin, lauded K9 ranger, passes away after sudden illness in Old City

article

An award-winning K-9 Law Enforcement Ranger for the National Park Service has passed away following a sudden illness.

Ken Franklin, 6, began his career with the Independence National Historic Park in May 2013 after he completed a 10-week training course.

Ken worked diligently alongside his handler Ranger Nick Iannelli.

Throughout his time as a law enforcement ranger, Ken used his explosive detection skills to protect citizens and the city. His skills were used during presidential visits and the Pope’s visit as well as other seasonal celebrations.

Credit: National Historical Park (via Facebook)

“Ken was one of the prime protectors of our nation’s ultimate symbols of liberty and freedoms, keeping the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, and the ideas they embody, safe,” officials wrote.

Recently, Ken has been awarded the National Liberty Museum’s Award of Valor for his accomplishments.

Advertisement

“His presence and paw prints will be deeply missed,” officials added.