KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken debuts nationwide on Jan. 10

Kentucky Fried Chicken is hoping this month’s new menu item will lure in customers who don’t eat chicken or any meat at all.

Beginning Jan. 10, KFC and Beyond Meats will be offering plant-based fried chicken at restaurants across the United States. KFC said the offer is only for a limited time and only good while supplies last.

"We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat," said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. "We are truly thrilled to make it available to consumers nationwide."

If the demand seen during two years of testing has been any indication of the demand for a Beyond Fried Chicken meal, the supplies may not last very long.

KFC tested Beyond Fried Chicken in Atlanta in August 2019. In less than five hours, the test location had sold out.

In 2020, they expanded to select restaurants in Nashville, Charlotte and Southern California. After just a week, the stores in California had sold out.

"The mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," KFC President Kevin Hochman said. "And now over two years later we can say, ‘mission accomplished.’"

After years of testing, KFC is ready to make its Beyond Fried Chicken available to customers on Jan. 10. (Source: Beyond Meats)

KFC will offer the plant-based chicken as a combo meal with fries and a medium drink or an à la carte in six or 12-piece orders. Prices may vary by location, but should generally start at $6.99.

Many restaurant chains have experimented with plant-based menu items in recent years. Burger King offers the Impossible Whopper and McDonald’s sells the McPlant.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.