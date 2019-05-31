Krispy Kreme selling Chocolate Glazed Donuts for one day only

article

Stop whatever you are doing and read this: it's Chocolate Glaze Day at Krispy Kreme and they're bringing back their Chocolate Glazed donuts -- but only for one day.

From store open to store close on Friday, May 31 (and while supplies last), Krispy Kreme will be serving up their limited-edition chocolate glaze flavor at 250 participating locations nationwide.

"If you haven't had the chance to try one yet, it's Krispy Kreme's classic Original Glazed® Doughnut covered in rich chocolate glaze. The perfect start to any weekend," the company wrote on their website.

According to Delish, Krispy Kreme came up with the chocolate glaze flavor two years ago to coincide with the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse.

If you do plan to snag one, get to a store early because they do tend to sell out quickly.