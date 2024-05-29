Expand / Collapse search

Kylie Kelce confronted by angry fan in viral video as Margate mayor issues apology

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  May 29, 2024 12:12pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Jason Kelce poses for a photo with Kylie Kelce during the Kelce documentary premiere at Suzanne Roberts Theater on September 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

MARGATE, N.J. - A video making the rounds on social media has proved one thing: don't mess with Kylie Kelce!

The Philly favorite was on a date night with Jason in Margate over Memorial Day weekend when she was confronted by a furious fan.

Video posted online shows the fiery dispute as the woman shouted, 'I don't give a f**k who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!'

Kylie quickly responds, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself."

Jason can be seen in the background of the video, watching on as his wife handles the distressing situation.

Reports state that the Kelce's were at Steve & Cookies Restaurant when Kylie politely rejected a photo with the fan.

On Wednesday, Margate Mayor Michael Collins issued a formal apology on behalf of the city, and offered to make it up to the couple.

"As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me," the mayor said.

Fans have since jumped to Kylie's defense, praising her response.

'Kylie is the queen of delco don’t mess with her,' one fan said, while another posted, "Kylie did what needed to be done - I’m Loving the Kelce’s even more day by day."