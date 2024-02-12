Expand / Collapse search
Kylie Kelce won't wear Chiefs' gear to cheer on brother-in-law: 'I just can't do it'

Published 
Updated 2:24PM
Lifestyle
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Jason Kelce poses for a photo with Kylie Kelce during the Kelce documentary premiere at Suzanne Roberts Theater on September 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - She's just like us!

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, is so fiercely loyal to Philadelphia that she refuses to wear Chiefs gear to cheer on her brother-in-law.

While Jason was decked out in Chiefs overalls and a Lucha libre mask to cheer on his brother Travis during Super Bowl LVIII, Kylie's outfit was impartial.

"I mean, I just can't do it," Kylie, a Philadelphia native, told USA Today Sports. "I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever, but I won't wear Chiefs stuff." 

Instead, Kylie had a more subtle way to support her brother-in-law during his run to a second straight Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs.

FOX News pointed out that Kylie wore a red New Heights podcast shirt to the AFC divisional round game, and a red Cincinnati Bearcats sweatshirt to the AFC Championship game.  Both Jason and Travis co-host the wildly popular New Heights podcast, and both Kelce brothers attended the University of Cincinnati.

Kylie doubled-down on the Bearcats gear on Sunday while celebrating the Chiefs' exciting 25-22 overtime win. 

Fans on social media noticed Kylie's unwavering allegiance to her hometown team.

"God bless Kylie Kelce for absolutely refusing to wear anything besides Eagles gear," X user Josh Reynolds said. 

"Kylie Kelce is a real Eagles fan. Love that she has not worn Chiefs gear ONCE," said another X user.