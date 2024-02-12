Kylie Kelce won't wear Chiefs' gear to cheer on brother-in-law: 'I just can't do it'

article

She's just like us!

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, is so fiercely loyal to Philadelphia that she refuses to wear Chiefs gear to cheer on her brother-in-law.

While Jason was decked out in Chiefs overalls and a Lucha libre mask to cheer on his brother Travis during Super Bowl LVIII, Kylie's outfit was impartial.

"I mean, I just can't do it," Kylie, a Philadelphia native, told USA Today Sports. "I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever, but I won't wear Chiefs stuff."

Instead, Kylie had a more subtle way to support her brother-in-law during his run to a second straight Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs.

FOX News pointed out that Kylie wore a red New Heights podcast shirt to the AFC divisional round game, and a red Cincinnati Bearcats sweatshirt to the AFC Championship game. Both Jason and Travis co-host the wildly popular New Heights podcast, and both Kelce brothers attended the University of Cincinnati.

Kylie doubled-down on the Bearcats gear on Sunday while celebrating the Chiefs' exciting 25-22 overtime win.

Fans on social media noticed Kylie's unwavering allegiance to her hometown team.

"God bless Kylie Kelce for absolutely refusing to wear anything besides Eagles gear," X user Josh Reynolds said.

"Kylie Kelce is a real Eagles fan. Love that she has not worn Chiefs gear ONCE," said another X user.