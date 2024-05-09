Third suspect arrested in Philadelphia gas station shooting that injured 5-year-old boy, grandfather: police

article

Authorities have arrested a third suspect wanted in a shooting at a Philadelphia gas station last summer that injured a young boy and his grandfather last summer.

Amir Johnson, 19, was taken into custody Thursday morning by U.S. Marshals at a property on the 300 block of North Robinson Street.

Police believe Johnson was part of a trio of suspects that opened fire on a vehicle with a 5-year-old boy, his father, and 71-year-old grandfather inside as it pulled into a gas station on Passyunk Avenue. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and the grandfather was hit in the back.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted due to more than 50 shots being fired at the vehicle from a high-powered rifle and a handgun. They fled the crime scene in a Kia with Florida tags that was later found to be stolen during a robbery at Philadelphia International Airport.

"It appears, based on the number of rounds that found their way into the vehicle, that the shooters were aiming at the vehicle. That’s how we arrive at the conclusion," Inspector Pace stated.

Keon Smith, 22, and Antwan Grimes, 21, were previously arrested in connection to the shooting. Johnson is believed to be the final suspect who was being sought in the July shooting.