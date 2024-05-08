Employee thwarts jewelry store heist as suspect shot in Montgomery County: police

A group of jewelry thieves were stopped in their tracks when police say an employee took action to defend themselves, and the store.

Officers were called to the Jems, Jewels and Gold store in the Shoppes at English Village in Horsham early Wednesday morning.

Police say a gun was discharged after an employee interrupted the would-be burglary around 5 a.m.

Inside the store, they found a suspect suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 29 was live on the scene as police investigated the scene with guns drawn, using a firetruck ladder to climb the store’s roof.

An unknown number of additional suspects are still being sought, but police say there is no threat to the public.

Several neighboring businesses were unable to open due to the shooting. The parking lot was reopened to the public around 7 a.m.