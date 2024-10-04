La Salle field hockey responds after shooting near match that sent players, fans scrambling

article

The La Salle University field hockey team called for change more than a week after a shooting erupted outside a match that sent players and fans running for cover.

"This is not normal," the team said in a statement. "The public must understand the severity of this ongoing issue, and we cannot achieve that if experiences like ours continue to be deflected."

Investigators say gunfire was reported Sept. 27th on the 1300 block of North Broad Street, just blocks away from where La Salle's a-10 team was in the 4th quarter of a match against St. Louis University.

Stray gunfire whizzed across the field and sent players and fans running for cover, a terrifying scene captured by the school's live feed of the game. Police later reported that a person was seen firing a gun in a nearby KFC parking lot, but fled before police arrived.

"Everyone on the field was exposed, forced to run for their lives as they heard bullets whizzing overhead, and witnessed shots crossing the field, some striking the turf," the team wrote.

Fans in the bleachers scattered, too, when the team says stray bullets pepper spots were some supporters were sitting. No injuries were ultimately reported in the shooting.

"We raise our voices to advocate for change, and we will not let this incident stop us from playing the game we love," the team wrote. "We are grateful that no one was hurt, but it should not take tragedy for change to occur."

No arrests were reported in the shooting.