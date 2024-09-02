Labor Day down the shore: Beachgoers sad to see summer go

People in Ocean City are not happy to say goodbye to summer as they enjoy the beach for Labor Day.

"I'm sad. Why? Because I don't want summer to end and school to start!" said Ava Wallis of Radnor.

It really does feel that way for so many people here on the Ocean City Boardwalk and it's an especially melancholy end to this summer season with the closing of the iconic Gillian's Wonderland Pier.

"I read that on Facebook and I was just like devastated and I said we have to come down one more time to go on some rides," said Becky Thren of Reading.

However, despite the end of an era, many people say it's been a sensational summer and a successful season for all the boardwalk businesses.

"It’s been pretty busy like I would say from like July to August it was packed actually," recalled Leisan Murtazina of George's Gifts.

Down on the beach, Lia Berry packed up the kids for a day trip from Philly and was pleasantly surprised the weather turned out even nicer than expected.

"We were trying to get one more last beach day in before the summer was over so yeah it's bittersweet, it's sad and a happy time as well," expressed Lia Berry of West Philly.

Lifelong friends Amy and Danielle are also soaking in one last final hurrah.

"We try to come when we can so we're happy to get one last day in before all the craziness and back to school and all that," mentioned Amy Winters of Sicklerville.

"Always look forward to the fall but want one more last beach day," added Danielle Flynn of West Deptford.

It does make you a little sad, but here's the good news - September is one of the nicest months at the shore and everything is still open. The Airbnbs and hotels are super busy. So, is it really the end of summer?